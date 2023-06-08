SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tummy tucks by day, puck injuries at night.

A South Florida plastic surgeon has been on double duty for nearly two decades. While he mostly performs cosmetic work for people who want to change their looks, he’s also there to help Florida Panthers players who are taking pucks to the face.

Dr. Gregory Albert’s knowledge extends from the operating room into the game of hockey. He’s been a part of the Florida Panthers’ medical team for more than 15 years.

He was recruited by another team doctor.

“Didn’t really know that much about hockey, but it quickly became a passion, and it’s been just the greatest thing working with professional athletes that are on top of their game and want to get back to the game quickly,” Gregory said.

Albert is known for his face-lifts, breast work and new liposuction treatment. but as soon as he’s done with his work at his Delray office, he’s off to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise for every home game, watching all the action, brawls and bruises up close.

“It’s mostly big cuts from the skates, but most likely pucks,” he said. “The pucks could go 70 to 100 miles an hour hitting the face, breaks the nose. It’s a lot more pieces than it would a patient.”

From facial fractures to lacerations, Gregory needs to work fast.

But even the toughest players are afraid of needles

“Some guys try to be macho and say, ‘No, I don’t need any anesthesia,’ and then they do,” Gregory said. “One of the players asked a trainer to hold his hand during suturing, and I looked over, and the trainer was crying, and he said, ‘Can you let go of my hand cause my tobacco is in my hand, and it’s killing me.'”

Gregory said the injuries are less severe on the ice, but switching into doctor mode takes the same amount of skill.

The guys like having me there,” he said. “They like having the comfort of knowing a plastic surgeon is there that does this all the time, and I do it quickly, efficiently so they can go back to the ice and heal quicker.”

Some players end up getting work in the off season.

But for now, the focus is to make sure players are healthy to play and ultimately take the Stanley Cup up home.

“It’s been a long road, several years, difficult years, but even through those difficult years, it’s great being part of a team,” he said. “The players, the trainers and the coaches, we all have a good time, even if things are kinda down, but to end it off with a Stanley Cup Final finish would be really nice.”

The Panthers are scheduled to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Thursday night.

