CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers’ development camp is officially underway.

He’s only been in North America a couple of weeks but the Florida Panthers’ newest prospect has been a very busy teenager.

On pace to join the Panthers in the upcoming season, the team’s top prospect Anton Lundell is fired up about the opportunity to play with the big boys, as well as embracing his new surroundings.

“It has been really fun this far,” he said. “Every day you can go with shorts, t-shirt out, going to the beach.”

In town for less than two weeks, the cats’ European young stud has already done something some of us still want to do — throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Marlins game.

“It was different,” said Lundell. “I was very nervous because I’ve never been in a baseball game and the first game I have to go throw the ball, but it was so cool. I had a good experience.”

Selected by the Panthers’ 12th overall in the 2020 NHL draft, at only 19, Lundell has been groomed for hockey’s biggest stage.

“I’m used to expectations and it has helped me really much, it has prepared me very good this far and now it’s time to take the next step,” he said.

Already been compared to Aleksander Barkov, Lundell can’t wait to share the ice with his fellow Fin.

“He’s a really good player, one of the best in the league and I think it will help me a lot, playing with him in the same team and just trying to learn every day from him,” said Lundell.

Still 13 months away from his 21st birthday, Lundell is grateful to have fellow babyface assassin Spencer Knight to hang out with.

“We go play some Playstation at Spencer’s house but we will see. We’ll find out something fun to do,” said Lundell.

