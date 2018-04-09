Florida hires Armon Gates as associate basketball head coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has hired Northwestern assistant Armon Gates as associate men’s basketball head coach.

Gates fills the position created when Dusty May left Gainesville to become Florida Atlantic’s head coach.

Gators coach Mike White calls Gates “my ultimate target,” adding that he’s a proven recruiter who brings an “infectious energy” and a winning pedigree.

Gates comes to Florida after five seasons at Northwestern. The Chicago native also spent two seasons as an assistant at Loyola Chicago (2011-13) and another at TCU (2010-11).

White says Gates’ “breadth of knowledge and experiences will benefit the Florida program in all facets.”

The Gators finished 21-13 last season, losing to Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

They face a daunting rebuilding project this summer after losing starting guards Chris Chiozza, Egor Koulechov and potentially Jalen Hudson.

