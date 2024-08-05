SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the toughest sports in the world has made it’s way to the Sunshine State and is now calling it home — it’s Florida’s first professional bull riding team, the Florida Freedom.

The rodeo team, made it’s debut at their first home tournament at the Amerant Bank Arena located in Sunrise, Florida.

“The Florida Freedom team is just a group of young guys passion for the sport. They’re hungry to win,” said head coach Paulo Crimber .

Considered the most dangerous eight seconds in sport, it take incredible strength and courage to ride these massive short-tempered animals successfully, while some may just be drawn to the sport, it takes years of practice and good coaching to become an expert.

Although this team appears to be in good hands, with their head coach Paulo Crimber formerly holding the number rank in the world of bull riding.

“We got to do our job. Ride our bulls. Then it doesn’t matter where we play. We’re going to beat them all and that’s our game plan,” Crimber is heard saying to his team.

On this team is Paulo’s 18-year-old son, John, he was recently the Freedom’s number one pick in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) draft.

John started riding bulls when he was 5-years-old, thanks to his dad.

“He actually was the one that taught me everything growing up and I just want to be like him and follow his foot steps. So I just watched him and ever since I was a little kid I’ve wanted to be a bull rider,” said John.

With bulls weighing up to 2,000 pounds, this extreme sport can be quite taxing on the riders body and injuries are often one jump or kick away, something John says he is no stranger to.

“You know sometimes when everyone is like ‘You better watch your butt on this one’, if you take a wrong move he might get you hooked,” said John.

“It’s happened to me before. I broke my eye socket last year. A bull’s horn went in my eye and I mean, the next week I was getting on bulls,” he said.

Riders on the bull hold the rope with one hand, a successful eight seconded ride is scored by the judges for points, that’s added to the overall team score.

“Crimber converts and he gets the walk off right here at home,” an announcer is heard saying.

The best bull riders master a tactic in order to stay on for as long as their body can endure, or before the bull kicks them off, whichever comes first.

“When the bull rears you’re suppose to go up with them and whenever the bull kicks you’re suppose to lean back with them. When you don’t do that in order it’s usally when you fall off,” said Connor Halverson, a Florida Freedom rider.

“It’s all knew to them and I want to have a group of younger guys and some older veterans in it. But the younger guys the only thing they want to do is knod their head and ride them bulls and have fun,” said Paulo.

Just like any other professional league, they’re are 10 teams in the PBR, they rack up points doing a regular season and the ultimate is to go to Las Vegas in October and win the world championships.

