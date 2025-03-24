(WSVN) - A Florida Gators basketball player is going viral after fans are stunned by a recent picture with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson showed their height difference.

Meet Olivier Rioux, a famed player on the basketball team, and while he hasn’t played in a game yet his height and presence is already turning heads on and off the court.

Standing at 7-feet-9 inches, he is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s tallest teenager.

CBS’ Tracy Wolfson shared a photo on X of their height difference which quickly went viral. Standing at is 5-foot-2, her shoulders barely passed Rioux’s waist. This garnered a lot of fans’ attention.

Rioux showed off the perks of his height earlier this month, after winning the SEC Championship against Tennessee, when he cut down a portion of the net without using a ladder.

Instead of playing this year as a red shirt, he decided to save a year of eligibility instead.

