Florida Derby goes on as scheduled, raising concerns among local residents

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - While most sports events across South Florida have been cancelled, Gulfstream Park has a big night of horse races running as scheduled, with some adjustments, but many in the community are upset they haven’t closed their doors.

Although there will be no fans in the stands and no owners on the track, the 69th running of the Florida Derby is still taking place Saturday night at the Hallandale Beach racetrack.

It was a topic of discussion dividing the local residents who spoke to 7News earlier on Saturday.

“I think it’s awesome. I love seeing the horse in person, but it’s up to you if you’re willing to risk it,” said Omar.

“I hope no jockeys get sick. Be safe, jockeys,” said Brett.

“Be safe, jockeys,” said Charlotte.

The race will be taking place days after veteran jockey Javier Castellano, who was scheduled to race in Saturday’s race tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday following a trip to New York to visit family/ He is currently quarantined for the next two weeks.

“If the other jockeys agree with that and take safety measures, and they’re not opening to the public, it may be safe for them,” said Omar.

“If nobody is in the stands, and it gives people at home an opportunity to look at something at how scary everything is,” said Elaina.

Regardless of how some local residents feel, the City of Hallandale Beach wants Saturday’s race postponed. They claim the track is not an essential business and should be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana said, “I have been calling all week for the Florida Derby set this Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach to not continue. Per the Broward County Emergency Order closing non-essential businesses and confirmed by the Broward County Attorney’s Office, commercial horse racing is not an exemption and is not allowed to continue.”

Some locals said they agree with city officials.

“The virus has not been contained, and every day the cases keep increasing, so we haven’t been able to contain it,” said Linda. “We want to stop it, and the only way to stop the virus is by staying home.”

“I know today my mom went to Publix. This guy was coughing and sweating right next to her. She was mortified,” said Phil.

Running races without spectators since March 15, Gulfstream Park has still been taking mobile bets from places where it is legal, and those who run the racetrack defend their stance to continue business.

Bill Badgett, the executive director of Florida racing operations for The Stronach Group said in a statement, “There are over 3,200 horses that call Gulfstream Park home, and our training and racing is being conducted by essential personnel only, who are operating under stringent measures for protection that are aligned with the best guidance from health and governmental authorities.”

Badgett added, “On March 12th, we voluntarily closed our venues to the public, and we will continue to work with all stakeholders, including city, county and state officials, to ensure that we are in full compliance with all requirements for social distancing.”

“It’s totally not essential, but it’s entertainment,” said Brett.

Since 2001, the Florida Derby has produced six Kentucky Derby winners.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

