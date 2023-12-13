TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - After further review, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is working to figure out why Florida State University was snubbed by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

The office has launched an antitrust investigation, demanding answers as to why FSU was ousted from the top four teams in the CFP rankings, despite the Seminoles’ undefeated season and conference championship win over Louisville

Ashley Moody said FSU’s omission will cost the university and the Atlantic Coast Conference millions.

“As it stands, the committee’s decision reeks of partiality picking winners in the boardroom and not on the field, so we are demanding answers, not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football,” Moody said.

