Flores explains leadership position Tua Tagovailoa will now step into

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s Tua time for the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa made his Fins debut nearly two weeks ago when he replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick on the field during the last two minutes of the game against the New York Jets.

He took five snaps and was two for two in passing.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wants his rookie quarterback to know he is in charge now in the huddle as the starter.

“I think it’s a leadership position so once you step into that role and you step into the huddle, and everyone is listening to your voice and listening to you call the plays, so when you’re in there as the number one guy, you assume a little bit [of a] bigger role,” Flores said. “That’s just natural to the position but I think he’s just being himself which is what we try to tell all the players.”

Tagovailoa will make his first NFL career start this Sunday against the LA Rams at the Hard Rock Stadium.

