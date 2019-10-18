Flanagan High School retires Steelers linebacker Devin Bush’s jersey

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush had his jersey retired at Charles W. Flanagan High School, his alma mater.

The school retired his jersey during a Thursday night ceremony in Pembroke Pines.

Bush graduated from the school in 2016 before attending college at the University of Michigan.

“It’s a great honor to come back to your hometown and your high school,” he said. “For them to retire your jersey, which is really saying, ‘You’re one of the best to come through the school and wear that number. We’re not gonna let anybody else wear it.’ It’s hard to describe the feeling right now, but I’m just very, very, very honored.”

Bush was the Steelers’ first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

