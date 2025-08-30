MIAMI (AP) — Keyone Jenkins and Kejon Owens each ran for two touchdowns as Florida International rolled to a 41-9 win over Bethune-Cookman in a season opener for both teams on Friday night.

The game started an hour and 15 minutes late due to a weather delay. Owens rushed for a 2-yard score in the first quarter and had 71 yards on 11 attempts.

FIU scored 21 points in the second quarter, starting with a 16-yard run from Owens for his second touchdown. Jenkins had a 6-yard scramble for a score, and Devonte Lyons ran 35 yards for another to make it 28-3.

Jenkins scored again on a keeper and finished with three yards on five carries. He was 18 for 31 passing for 187 yards.

Anthony Carrie scored in the fourth quarter for the Panthers, who tied a school record with six rushing touchdowns. It was FIU’s first win over Bethune-Cookman after losing four straight.

Juan Dominguez went 3-3 on field goals for Bethune-Cookman, connecting from 35, 22 and 28 yards out.

Timmy McClain went 18 for 28 and had 164 yards for the Wildcats.

FIU’s win is the first for new head coach Willie Simmons, who came to FIU after coaching running backs for Duke.

