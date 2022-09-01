WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida International University’s football team will give a special salute to one of their teammates at their first home game of the season, weeks after he lost his life.

It has been just over two weeks since the sudden death of linebacker Luke Knox, and for the first time since his passing, his teammates are gearing up to take the field for the season opener, Thursday night.

Hours before the game, 7News cameras captured FIU Panthers players huddled together, some with their fists raised, as they stood in solidarity during practice.

Panthers head coach Mike MacIntyre said the team will be honoring the 22-year-old with an addition to their uniform.

“We’re putting a sticker on our helmet, the number 16, ‘Knox,’ with his [birth and death] dates,” he said, “and also, we’re going to have a moment of silence at the game, and then, when the captains come out, they’re going to bring his jersey out.”

Knox was found unresponsive at his FIU dorm on Aug. 17. He later died at an area hospital.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of death, but FIU Police said they don’t suspect foul play.

Knox’s teammates spoke with reporters earlier this week.

“When everybody was in the meeting room, really, Luke was always high energy. I love him, man, all the time, so it was a hard loss,” said defensive back Dorian Hall.

Knox played for Ole Miss before transferring to FIU. He was the younger brother of Buffalo Bills player Dawson Knox.

Those closest to him are still working through the grief.

“When something like that happens to you, it makes you look inside, retrospective, and I think that makes you look and put things back in kind of the right categories, the right perspective,” said MacIntryre.

