MIAMI (WSVN) - Spring practice is underway for Florida International University.

The spring game is Saturday, April 5th, at Pitbull Stadium.

The Panthers are putting a 4-8 finish last season in the rearview mirror.

Overall, FIU has added 36 new players, including 14 transfers.

FIU has a new man in charge to turn this program around. 7News’ Donovan Campbell spent some time with the new head coach, Willie Simmons.

Donovan Campbell, 7News: “What’s going on, Coach Simmons? Happy to have you here. It seems like everybody’s super excited about your arrival here as the head coach at FIU. I think it’s because of your swag. What do you think?”

Willie Simmons, FIU’s new head coach: “Oh, I just think it’s a genuine authenticity that we try to bring. You know, football today has become so transactional with the transfer portal with NIL. The business side of the spirit is really taking off, and I think these young people still want authentic, genuine people. So when I take over a team or become a part of a team, I actually try to show them my true self, and the players tend to respond to that in a positive way. And I think that’s why we’ve had a level of success that we’ve enjoyed the last few years.”

Donovan Campbell: “Your nickname is ‘Shotgun.’. However, your quarterback’s name is ‘Light’s Out.’ Who do you think has the better nickname and why?”

Willie Simmons: Yeah, I would say Lights Out is the better nickname, but you know Quan is a great, great guy. Really excited about his ability to lead this team. You know, he was the biggest pickup for us in recruiting. Being able to bring him back to FIU, where it all started for him.”

Donovan Campbell: “Coach, what’s your overall vision for FIU’s football team, and how do you plan on implementing it sooner than later?”

Willie Simmons: “Well, my vision for the program is to make the football program as excellent as a university. You know, I stated this at my press conference. You know, FIU is an institution a little over 50 years old. And to be this young but be a top 50 public institution shows the potential of this place, you know? So for me, that’s the vision. Make sure that our football program mirrors the excellence that is FIU.”

Donovan Campbell: “Without giving up your secret sauce, what is it about you and your recruitment style? I think I read somewhere you had the number one recruiting class in Conference USA. I mean, there’s something to that, right?”

Willie Simmons: “Well, one, surround yourself with coaches who love recruiting. I think that’s one of the biggest components of it. And the staff that we’ve assembled, you have five coaches who are born and raised right here in Miami. In the 305, and so they know the area. They’re familiar with the coaches. They’ve built those relationships throughout their coaching career, and so that’s where it starts. Everyone knows the amount of talent that’s here in South Florida, and for us to be the program that we’re capable of being, we have to figure out a way to keep that homegrown talent here. And so, when you have the type of talent you have right here in our backyard, it makes perfect sense to try to keep it here. Obviously everyone in the country recruits South Florida, so our fight is going to be national. Trying to do that very thing, keeping the guys here. But again, if you look throughout the history of FIU, the successful players that we’ve had, the pros, most of the guys are from right here, in the 305 and the Tri-County area.”

Donovan Campbell: “With the season right around the corner, just talk about your expectations, realistic expectations, for this team going into this season and beyond.”

Willie Simmons: “Well, I think the blessing for me is that throughout my entire life, no one has placed higher expectations on me than I have for myself. So, I don’t worry about the pressure of performance. Here, we talk about excellence versus success. We’re here to win games. Obviously I was hired to win games, and that’s something that we’re committed to doing. But my main goal, my primary goal, is to build an excellent football team. And so, when we keep the main thing and not worry so much about the “success” or lack thereof, we can stay focused on the task at hand. And if we do that, the wins follow and take care of themselves. That’s the motto that I’ve taken my entire life. I feel confident that we can be the program that FIU alums want, that our administration wants, and ultimately, more than anything, what these young men want. Because they deserve it.”

Donovan Campbell: “Coach, Shotgun, I want to thank you so much for your time; I really appreciate it.”

Willie Simmons: “Yes, sir. I appreciate you. Paws up!”

