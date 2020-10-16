FIU football program reports increase in COVID cases; Saturday game postponed

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An upcoming game between the Florida International University Panthers and the Charlotte 49ers has been postponed after officials confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases within FIU’s football program.

FIU officials said all team activities have been paused out of an abundance of caution.

The 49ers’ athletic director said both teams will work with Conference USA to reschedule the game in December.

Thursday night’s announcement comes after the Florida Gators reported 19 COVID cases, putting a stranglehold on their football program. Their game against Louisiana State University has been postponed until Dec. 12.

In total, six major college football games slated for this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19.

