(WSVN) - Florida International University has announced all intercollegiate competition has been delayed through Sept. 16.

FIU Athletics posted a statement on Twitter, Thursday morning.

FIU delays start of intercollegiate competition through Sept. 16. pic.twitter.com/fnwPowZvgK — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 13, 2020

Part of the statement reads, “We are making this decision in an abundance of caution. We are working with Conference USA and the FIU Board of Trustees. If additional decisions are made, we will share those with the university community.”

The panthers’ football season was originally scheduled to start on Sept. 3 in a game against Jacksonville State.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.