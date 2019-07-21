FIU community mourns former football player killed in crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida International University community is mourning the loss of student and former football player Emmanuel Lubin.

School officials confirmed Lubin, a former starting cornerback for the Golden Panthers in 2018 and 2016, was killed in a car wreck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place in the area of Okeechobee Road and the Florida Turnpike, early Sunday morning.

There are no words. We love you and we miss you. pic.twitter.com/jLuojbQbH2 — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) July 21, 2019

The university tweeted a picture in honor of the 22-year-old, saying, “We love you and we miss you.”

Lubin, a senior at FIU and a North Miami Beach native, was pursuing a degree in liberal studies while aspiring to play football professionally.

22 is far too young to pass away. Only had a handful of interactions with Emmanuel (postgame/pro day). But he was well liked by the entire FIU Football family. Condolences to those who knew him best. 🙏🏿 #PawsUp #FIU pic.twitter.com/bGkSiHHvlY — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) July 21, 2019

FIU releases statement on the tragic death of former defensive back Emmanuel Lubin, who started 13 games in 2018. Lubin, a North Miami Beach native, died in a car accident Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/CmJ0YIJHnv — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) July 21, 2019

May God bless “E” We hope peace comes to the hearts of his friends and family. He was a great young man all FIU PANTHERS are proud of‼️ pic.twitter.com/CfGWzBjmQZ — Butch Davis (@FIUCoachDavis) July 21, 2019

Former teammates, coaches and friends also shared emotional messages on social media.

Investigators have not provided further details about Saturday’s fatal wreck.

