FIU community mourns former football player killed in crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida International University community is mourning the loss of student and former football player Emmanuel Lubin.
School officials confirmed Lubin, a former starting cornerback for the Golden Panthers in 2018 and 2016, was killed in a car wreck.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place in the area of Okeechobee Road and the Florida Turnpike, early Sunday morning.
The university tweeted a picture in honor of the 22-year-old, saying, “We love you and we miss you.”
Lubin, a senior at FIU and a North Miami Beach native, was pursuing a degree in liberal studies while aspiring to play football professionally.
Former teammates, coaches and friends also shared emotional messages on social media.
Investigators have not provided further details about Saturday’s fatal wreck.
