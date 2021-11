SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s athletic director Pete Garcia has stepped down from his position to take on a different role.

The announcement was made, Wednesday afternoon.

Garcia will be a senior advisor to FIU President Mark Rosenberg.

He served as the school’s athletic director for 15 years.

