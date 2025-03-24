(WSVN) - Former FIU baseball player J.C. Escarra, a Hialeah native, has earned a spot on the New York Yankees’ Opening Day roster, the team announced on social media Saturday.

Escarra, who played for FIU from 2014 to 2017, becomes the 19th player in program history to reach the major leagues.

After years of perseverance — including working as an Uber driver and substitute teacher to support his dream — Escarra’s breakthrough comes following a standout spring training, where he hit .333 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

During his senior season at FIU, Escarra led the Panthers with a .305 batting average, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs, earning All-Conference USA Second Team honors. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Escarra joins Logan Allen of the Cleveland Guardians and Austin Shenton of the Seattle Mariners as one of three former FIU players currently on a major league 40-man roster.

