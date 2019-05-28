First Tee of Miami moves to new location, makes way for Inter Miami FC stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - The First Tee of Miami will be moving to a new location as Inter Miami FC takes over the land to build a soccer stadium.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and CF owner Jorge Mas announced a deal has been made between the two organizations.

The First Tee of Miami program is a non-profit organization aimed to help the youth of Miami-Dade County through golf.

The Melreese Golf Course is where Jorge Mas and David Beckham’s group plans to develop their new soccer stadium in Miami.

