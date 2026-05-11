WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FIFA World Cup Trophy made a stop in South Florida.

Dozens of soccer fans lined up to see the trophy at Florida International University’s Pitbull Stadium over the weekend.

It was part of an immersive fan experience hosted by FIFA and Coca-Cola.

The event gave fans a unique opportunity to witness a piece of sports history before the trophy makes its way to Orlando.

WSVN 7 will air some of those exciting World Cup matches.

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