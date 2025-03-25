MIAMI (WSVN) - The official Miami poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was revealed at the Wynwood Walls on Monday.

The poster is designed by renowned artist Rubem Robierb and features a flamingo posed with a soccer ball over different Miami locations from South Beach to Little Havana.

FIFA said the poster serves as a symbol of the city’s energy, creativity and passion for the world’s game.

Miami is set to host seven FIFA world cup matches next year.

