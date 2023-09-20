MIAMI (WSVN) - The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun as FIFA officials embark on a tour of all the host cities, starting right here in Miami. The announcement last year that Miami would be one of the 16 hosts for the 2026 World Cup was met with jubilation from city and county leaders.

Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium is set to be the stage for as many as four to six thrilling matches during the tournament. Wednesday’s operational tour brings together organizers from across South Florida, who will vie for the opportunity to host pre-Cup national team training camps and media broadcasting centers.

While specific match dates and locations may not be finalized until the end of this year, one thing is certain—the 48 participating teams will be eagerly awaited after the conclusion of the qualifying tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup logo was unveiled a few months ago, featuring the iconic World Cup trophy overlaid on a bold “2” and “6,” stacked vertically to symbolize the year of the tournament.

Mark your calendars for the tournament set to be held from June 21 to July 19, 2026. If you can’t make it to the games in person, you can catch all the action right here on 7News.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.