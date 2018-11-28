FIFA ethics judge resigns while suspected of corruption

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says one of its ethics committee judges resigned after he was investigated for alleged corruption in Malaysia.

Sundra Rajoo was appointed one year ago after passing an integrity check to be a deputy chairman of the FIFA ethics committee’s judging panel.

Rajoo was arrested last week in an investigation of alleged financial wrongdoing as director of the Asian International Arbitration Centre.

A court in Kuala Lumpur gave him an unconditional release citing his diplomatic immunity, though he resigned from the job.

During Rajoo’s time at FIFA, ethics judges imposed life bans on several soccer officials who admitted bribery charges in a sprawling U.S. Department of Justice investigation.

FIFA said last week Rajoo would not be involved in ethics cases while he was under suspicion in Malaysia.

