MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College students were given a world of opportunity at the FIFA job fair Tuesday.

FIFA and M-DC hosted panels at the Wolfson Campus to answer questions about the interview process and help with resumes.

Students also had to the chance to hear from former students who had previously interned with FIFA in Miami.

“It’s a global sport, it’s a global event, so the fact that you’re getting to know a lot of people and work with different people, different cultures, languages, and everything, it just makes everything more broad,” said FIFA Intern Edith Navarro.

FIFA says many of their internships will be based in Miami, with other roles in other host cities.

Internships currently include government relations, logistics, competition management, and media operations.

