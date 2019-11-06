FGCU women outscore FIU by 39 points in a quarter

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast had a second quarter for the record books in its season opener Tuesday night.

The Eagles became the first team in Division I women’s history to outscore an opponent in a quarter by 39 points, winning the second period 41-2 on the way to a 100-54 victory over FIU.

There is no official NCAA record for winning margin in a quarter. However, according to the NCAA record book, it was the 28th instance of a team scoring at least 39 points in a quarter — and none of the other 27 had come with such a one-sided margin.

The second quarter represented much of what was a 47-0 run by Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles led 10-8 with 3:02 left in the opening quarter, after a 6-0 run by FIU.

By the time FIU scored again, it was 57-8.

It took only 11 minutes for Florida Gulf Coast to go on the 47-0 run. The Eagles shot 18 for 25 from the field in that stretch — including eight consecutive makes overall and a burst where they were 8 for 10 from 3-point range.

FIU, meanwhile, was 0 for 8 from the field during that drought, 0 for 6 from the foul line and turned the ball over 14 times in those 11 minutes alone.

Nasrin Ulel scored 18 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.