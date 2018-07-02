Federer dominant in Wimbledon opener

LONDON (AP) — New look, same old dominance for Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion began his title defense in style at the All England Club, brushing aside Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes on Centre Court.

Lajovic held serve in the opening game but that was as good as it got for the 58th-ranked Serb. Federer reeled off the next nine games to take charge and was in cruise control after that.

The 36-year-old Swiss star showed off the full repertoire of shots that has made him the most successful male player at Wimbledon, and he never faced a break point.

The only things unfamiliar about Federer were his clothes. He wore a Uniqlo outfit for the first time after ending his career-long apparel partnership with Nike.

