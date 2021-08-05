MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County leaders are working to get as many people vaccinated as possible. They received some help from the Miami Heat.

The two groups will team up to host a vaccination event on Thursday where they will offer incentives to those who attend.

The event will be held at FTX Arena located at 601 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Officials will be administering shots to Florida residents who are 12 years and older. Participants must bring photo identification.

There will also be a concert giveaway at the arena.

On Aug. 26, there will be another vaccination event at the arena.

There is free parking in the P-2 Parking Garage.

