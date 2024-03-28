Florida Atlantic is hiring Baylor associate head coach John Jakus as its coach, a move that comes four days after Dusty May capped his six-year run with the Owls and took over at Michigan.

Jakus and the school have agreed on a five-year contract. Financial terms were not immediately released and the school was planning to hold an introductory news conference on Friday.

“This program has been in such great hands, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for what Dusty May, his staff, and the players have accomplished,” Jakus said. “FAU has been one of the best teams in the nation the last two years and I am so fortunate to carry on that tradition.”

Jakus was at Baylor under Scott Drew for seven seasons — including the team’s national championship season in 2021 — and spent time at Gonzaga as director of operations under Mark Few before that. During that three-year stretch the Bulldogs went to an Elite Eight one year, a Sweet 16 the next and then national title game.

“He checks so many boxes in what we’re looking for to enhance and build on the momentum in our program,” FAU athletic director Brian White said. “His pedigree, learning from two of the greatest coaches in the game today, is unmatched. John is a tireless worker who cares deeply for his players and has an innate understanding of the current landscape in college athletics. He is a winner and is passionate about doing it the right way.”

In Jakus’ 12 seasons on Division I staffs, the teams have posted a combined 316-99 record.

He’s been a head coach in Europe at clubs in Macedonia and Bulgaria from 2007 through 2011. Jakus also has experience working with Athletes in Action, collecting more international experience over about a decade.

The Owls lost in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament to Northwestern. May left for Michigan a day later, signing a five-year contract worth nearly $19 million — basically tripling his annual salary of $1.25 million plus incentives at FAU for this season.

FAU has won 60 games over the last two seasons, 35 of them during last season’s run to the Final Four. Only Houston (65), defending national champion UConn (64) and Purdue (60) have as many wins as the Owls since the start of last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.