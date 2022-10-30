SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy who attended a high school football game at Tropical Park ended up under arrest, and his father said the way the teen was treated by a police officer was excessive and unwarranted.

Video posted to social media captured Miami-Dade Schools Police officers escorting the 16-year-old from Friday night’s game between Coral Reef and Ferguson.

“Didn’t see a reason for being escorted off the property,” said the Roberto Leon Brennan, the boy’s father.

Leon Brennan pointed to a moment after his son had agreed to leave, when an officer is seen grabbing the teen’s neck and pushing him down the stairs.

“He’s there to protect our children, and I don’t see how he’s protecting them by doing what he did,” said the father.

Leon Brennan said his son went to the game with his friends. At one point, he started to boo the losing team, but that was it.

“There were some parents who were not happy with the fact that they were booing the team, and they had the police officers come and intervene,” said Leon Brennan.

Leon Brennan’s son was arrested and is currently on house arrest.

The concerned parent said he wants the officer to be held accountable.

“I’ve never put my hands on my child; I don’t expect a police officer to do that,” said Leon Brennan. “I want a full investigation thrown into this. My son, he’s a 16-year-old kid, you know? I mean, that kind of emotional distress that this is going to cause for him right now.”

Leon Brennan said the officer shouldn’t even have a badge after all this.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are aware of the video and are reviewing this incident.

