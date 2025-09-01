MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Mother Nature’s tears, just a little extra flavor for these diehard fans, who came out in full force at Hard Rock Stadium to support the U.

From tailgates to touchdown celebrations, nothing was going to stop some of the biggest Hurricane fans from watching Miami take it to the house.

“I mean, I’m on the side over here with Ed Reed, Andre Johnson, I’m on the side over here with Michael Irvin, I’m in a hard rock stadium, I’m being interviewed by you on Channel 7, come on, it don’t get no greater than that baby,” said South Florida rapper, Trick Daddy.

The matchup monumental, Miami versus Notre Dame, a rivalry soaked in history, pride, and passion.

And when the lights shine bright, the biggest bosses show up.

“You got to be right here, if you’re not on the sideline with the U baby, you’re not a boss,” said South Florida rapper, Rick Ross.

The rivalry certainly living up to the hype with a packed Hard Rock Stadium enjoying every second of it.

My God, every second of it. It’s always great when we can beat Notre Dame like that and really crush them. But man, nothing like the Canes showing up. Game one, baby. This is our year, bro. Let’s go. Game one, let’s go,” said an elated fan.

University of Miami fans certainly got their money’s worth to watch the Canes take down the fighting Irish right here at Hard Rock Stadium.

