SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers arrived in Raleigh, North Carolina as they gear up for Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hurricanes. The team is appreciating their diehard fans, with some being with the team since the franchise started in 1993.

New fans are also on board while the Panthers are on the road for the Stanley Cup as the Finals continue.

Hundreds of fans were lined up outside FLA Live Arena, at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise, as they gave the Panthers a special send-off, Wednesday.

“We’re feeling great!” shouted a fan. “We’re going to win!”

“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” said a fan. “Best team in Florida.”

“Opened up my garage there after the series and took the garbage out, and four people walked by and said, ‘Hey, congratulations,'” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, “so, that would be like the first time. I didn’t know them, but my wife did.”

This is the the second time in Panthers history that the team has reached the Final Four. Several Panthers fans weren’t even born the last time it happened.

“Go, Panthers!” a young fan shouted.

The team has been dubbed the “Comeback Cats.”

Their game with the North Carolina Hurricanes will be a best of seven in the Eastern Conference Playoffs series.

The first two games will be held in Raleigh.

Game 1 is scheduled to takes plac Thursday night at the PNC Arena.

