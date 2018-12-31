Fans react to Dolphins’ firing of Gase

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins fans are reacting after learning that head coach Adam Gase will not return for another season.

With news of Gase being fired breaking Monday morning, fans reacted with both shock and a lack of surprise.

Some feel that Gase should not be the only one to go, noting that quarterback Ryan Tannehill should follow.

“It should be the quarterback as well,” said fan Thomas Thelusma, “I mean, with the interceptions and inconsistency, definitely.”

“They’re really just trying to find their orchestra, their balance. It’s sad, but it would benefit the overall team because here in Miami, I think we’re really hungry for change,” said Elisee St. Cyr.

Cyr also added that Gase’s firing is simply the nature of the game.

