MIAMI (WSVN) - Hours before first pitch, several fans were already starting to line up outside of loanDepot Park to watch the epic battle between Venezuela and the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic championship game.

Less than 24 hours after Venezuela’s late-game rally to beat Italy in the semifinals, fans are ready to see their team take on the favored U.S. squad for the title.

While the Americans have their eyes solely set on the championship, Venezuelan fans have been celebrating how far they’ve come, with this year’s championship berth being the first for the country in the Classic.

And even though the sport has famously been seen as America’s favorite pastime, Venezuelan fans are determined to leave their mark in the world of baseball.

“Thank you USA for making the sport, thank you Latin people for making it into your heart,” said Venezuelan fan Oscar Soto.

After two weeks of intense competition and preparation, the stage is set for Tuesday night’s showdown.

Though it takes place in Miami, the U.S. team will likely face a road atmosphere, as thousands of Venezuelan fans are expected fill the stands to show support for their team, waving flags and playing instruments.

“This side of the world is very passionate about it and we play like it’s a party, like you don’t work baseball, you play baseball,” said Venezuelan fan Miguel Castellanos.

Fans of the stars and stripes know their team won’t have an easy time overcoming both a star-studded lineup and the deafening roars of their fans.

“USA needs to come bring it, be loud, match their energy and see what happens,” said U.S. fan George Georgevich.

For many fans, while the U.S. appears to be the clear favorite on paper, momentum and the sheer passion and love for the game could carry Venezuela to victory.

“USA is, you know, let’s say number one as far as players in [the] MLB, but Venezuela has the passion and you can see this right here, this crowd. The level of passion for the sport we have here,” said Soto.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. You can watch coverage for the World Baseball Classic championship on Channel 7.

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