Fans gather at Marlins Park for 2018 FanFest

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2018 Miami Marlins FanFest has held at Marlins Park, Saturday.

The event had activities for the entire family, including player and alumni autograph sessions, the chance to play catch on the field and photo opportunities.

“I just want the best for them. I love them,” said one Marlins fan. “I DVR every game and watch it when I get home from work, and I love the Marlins.”

Kids also got to run the bases, and food trucks were on hand to feed everyone.

Dedicated fans who purchased season tickets at the event received a fast pass to get player autographs and the opportunity for a private experience on the field.

