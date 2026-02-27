ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (WSVN) — Just days before the official start of a new season of the NTT IndyCar Series, fans flocked to St. Petersburg for a rainy afternoon of fun.

While the season begins in the Sunshine State, Friday’s planned practice run for drivers was canceled due to rainy conditions.

The rainfall didn’t deter fans; they were seen enjoying the first day of what’s expected to be a busy weekend of excitement.

On Saturday, fans will be able to catch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and enjoy a whole host of food vendors and activities, including the opportunity to meet their favorite drivers.

“If you’re not watching IndyCar, you’re missing out. It’s the greatest form of motor sports in the world in my opinion,” said Sting Ray Robb, a driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Speaking with 7News, Sting Ray Robb said he hopes to make a strong impression on his team this weekend.

“The name helps. Obviously, with a name like Sting Ray, that’s hard not to want to be a race car driver. It was gonna be really hard to be an accountant or a lawyer, something like that. Not very many people are trusting a kid named Sting Ray Robb,” he said.

It all leads up to Sunday’s race, a 1.8-mile circuit featuring 14 turns and 100 laps that incorporates some downtown St. Petersburg streets and sections of a runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

“We race part on an airstrip and then part on streets, so it’s two very different parts of the track and each have their own unique challenges,” said Kyffin Simpson, a driver for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Each of the 25 drivers is eager to take home the season’s first victory at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“What’s not to love about this? Really, it’s the speed, it’s the competition,” said Simpson.

“I’m very fortunate I get to live my dream,” said Christian Rasmussen, a driver for Ed Carpenter Racing. “I’m looking to stay in IndyCar for a long time and build my career here and see where it takes me.”

Doug Boles, the president of the IndyCar series, said Florida is the perfect home for the competition.

“What we love about coming to Florida, the weather’s good and this community makes it more than a race; they make it an event. That’s why I think this will always be the opener for us here in the U.S.,” said Boles.

The race is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch it all on Channel 7.

