Baseball teams from nearly two dozen countries around the world have come to South Florida to compete in the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament.

7News camera captured enthusiastic fans as they made their way to loanDepot Park in Miami, Sunday afternoon.

A trumpet player was seen playing “Take me Out to the Ball Game.”

The home of the Miami Marlins is one of four venues hosting the event. Games are also being held in Arizona, Taiwan and Japan.

Fans have flocked to the Magic City from far and wide for their chance to see their favorite players and favorite teams,as well as the opportunity to represent their country.

7News spoke with fans from Nicaragua, Israel, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The Classic is an international professional baseball tournament. Games will be played at the ball parks all this week, with the quarter finals, semifinals and the championship game taking place next week.

It wasn’t all about the game. Vendors cooked up some tasty treats from different countries. There were hot dogs, but there were also arepas for sale.

Although there can only be one winner, visitors hope their favorite team is able to knock a few out of the ball park.

The semifinals are scheduled for March 19 and 20, and the championship game will take place on March 21, all at loanDepot Park.

