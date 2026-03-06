MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans were all over loanDepot Park, representing their home countries, to mark the start of the World Baseball Classic, which began in South Florida.

Several fans lined the seats at loanDepot Park to watch the beginning of the tournament and to host their own international-themed block parties.

“I mean, it’s great, I mean, it’s like an All-Star team for everyone, I mean, it really represents all the teams, all the players, and it’s just great,” said Liam, a Team Venezuela fan.

Through the weekend, South Florida will see the best players take the diamond for the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Israel, and the Netherlands.

Each team’s fans plan to bring some of their culture, their colors, and a whole lot of noise to cheer for their fellow countrymen.

“It’s my first time being here in the World Baseball Classic, but it’s been a very good experience, nice place, everything is fun,” said Galshwen, a WBC fan.

The electric energy in the crowds of the WBC is unlike anything fans are accustomed to for a loanDepot Park baseball game.

“It feels like it’s a World Series game, I mean, it means a lot to everyone, it’s a great time,” said Liam.

Even some of the biggest legends of the diamond can feel the difference.

“I’m really excited. I never had the opportunity to have a run here in Miami, but I was in Puerto Rico in 2006 and San Diego; it was pretty electric,” said Albert Pujols, the manager for Team Dominican Republic. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity now to be the manager of this ball club, you know, I’m trying to have a great time.”

With fans flying in from all over the country and world to watch, players aren’t just looking to win games — they want to make everyone from their home countries proud to wave their flags.

“Every three years, it’s always fun to come out and watch these games. I feel like the players play their hardest during these games because it’s for their country, so it’s definitely something to watch for sure,” said Liam.

For fans looking to catch Team USA on the diamond, they will face Brazil in their first matchup in Houston on Friday night. You can watch coverage of the game on Channel 7 beginning at 8 p.m.

