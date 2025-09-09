MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans are ready to jump on their first chance to land tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup when tickets become available Wednesday.

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup continues as the world’s largest sporting event makes its way to the United States, with seven games scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Starting Wednesday morning, fans can register for a chance to buy tickets for the games.

“The first thing that everyone can do immediately is basically register on FIFA.com/tickets your FIFA ID, this is a unique user ID that then enables you to apply for tickets to apply for the different selection phases in the ticketing process,” said Heimo Schirgi, the chief operating officer for the FIFA World Cup.

Fans will be swarming the website for a chance to get tickets to the 104 matches that will take place across 16 cities.

The tickets will go on sale in phases, starting with the Visa presale.

Fans 18 years and older can enter to buy tickets using any Visa card.

“You can start applying for the ticketing process and then, there will be a random selection draw after that and you will be notified by email and then, when your time slot comes, you log in and then you purchase the ticket,” said Schirgi.

Fans can buy up to 40 tickets, four per match for up to 10 matches.

If you miss the Visa presale, another phase will begin on Oct. 27.

More tickets will go on sale again after the final draw in December.

Ticket prices start at $60 and will be for general seating sections.

Fans will also be able to buy tickets for a series or a specific venue or a “follow my team” package.

“Should your team be eliminated, obviously, then you know, that right is no longer there,” said Schirgi.

FIFA is also creating an official resale market for tickets, which will open right after sales for tickets starts.

