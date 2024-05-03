MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Formula 1 fans are flying into Miami Gardens at lightning speed as they gear up for fun on and off the track, and racing pros put on a show all weekend long.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix took off Friday at the Hard Rock Stadium with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez leading the team and driver standings.

Fans from across the world, including some local stars, are looking forward to the big weekend and to have the chance to catch a glimpse of some of their favorite drivers.

“It’s so cool. It’s obviously such a big international event, and the fact that it’s in our backyard, and they do a great job of giving us hospitality and tickets of we request them to come here, so it’s really cool,” said Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Aston Martin driver Jak Crawford posed for pictures with Berrios and other Dolphins players.

“I’m from Texas, so I grew up kind of playing [football] at recess, so I actually wasn’t bad in the game we just played,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to attend, but many will be looking in the stands to see who they spot.

Will they see pop star Taylor Swift and Super Bowl winning Chiefs player Travis Kelsey?

7News on Friday spotted one superstar, NFL great Tom Brady, who was at the race.

Fans might also spot Corinne Foxx, the daughter of actor Jamie Foxx and the DJ on Fox’s “Beat Shazam” show.

7News spoke with Foxx.

“I’m here for F1, which I know nothing about, so I’m very excited to learn more about F1,” she said. “It’s a race. I know that; it’s a good starting ground.”

Foxx said she’s ready for Miami’s flair.

“I’m a huge Swiftie, so if I can even get a peek at her, that would be worth it for me,” she said.

When asked what she would do if she saw Swift, Foxx said she could pass out.

“Oh, yeah, I’m at that level,” she said.

The party isn’t over when the checkered flag is waved, so guests are advised to keep the high-adrenaline feels going.

“Saturday we have the official F1 Pool Party, featuring Kaskade and a stunt by the Red Bull Air Force,” said Andrew Saunders, vice president of entertainment Seminole gaming.

Attendees are advised to give themselves time to head over if they’re driving or use a rideshare service if possible. For more information about the traffic changes and detours near Hard Rock Stadium, click here.

