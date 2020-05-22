Fans drive into Hard Rock Stadium to pay tribute to Don Shula

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans drove into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to view the statue of legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

The tribute will go on until 7 p.m. Friday and open again at 10 a.m. Friday until around 4 p.m.

The event is one of many the Dolphins are hosting to celebrate the life of the late football coach.

Shula passed away earlier this month at his home. He was laid to rest during a private funeral at a Miami Beach church.

Shula was 90 years old.

