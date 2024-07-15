MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday ended with Argentina defeating Colombia 1-0, but before the game started, there was a stampede that broke out as fans attempted to bust open the gates at the stadium.

Alex Velazquez, a fan who was at the Hard Rock Stadium when the chaos erupted spoke with 7News on Monday.

“Literally, jumping on each other’s backs, to jump on the tarp, to sneak into the stadium,” he said.

Many fans were seen pushing, shoving, running, acting unruly and outright barbaric.

Terry Ziemek, another attendee, flew in from Colorado with his two sons Alex and David.

“That was the worst ever soccer sporting event I’ve seen, ever,” said Alex.

For the Ziemeks and other fans who spent thousands of dollars and bought tickets to the game, the chaos made life miserable.

“Like you see in a zombie movies. We paid close to $1,400 for each seat,” Terry said.

“They were climbing on top of the stadium to try to get inside, and it was really clear that there was no security whatsoever stopping it at all,” David said.

“I did feel like my life was in danger at the time,” Alex said.

“We didn’t feel safe to go in the line. It was obvious they weren’t checking tickets,” Terry said.

“No information being given by anybody, not even over a microphone or a loud P.A. system,” Alex said.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, but many fans in attendance were in fear of their safety.

“Everybody flooded us. I thought were were going to die,” said one Argentina fan.

Miami-Dade County officials reported that 27 were arrested and 55 people were ejected from Hard Rock Stadium during Sunday’s chaos.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke on the issue on Monday.

“I was outraged by the unprecedented events that took place,” she said. “We had over 800 officers and members of other agencies on site, compared to just over 300 for the Super Bowl. We will be working with the organizers to ensure a full review of last night’s events takes place immediately.”

The Ziemeks and many others might reconsider whether or not they attend another soccer game at Hard Rock again.

“They should’ve had security there from the get-go, and they should have had things ready to go as soon as they knew it was going to be a big game,” David said.

“Their incompetence to hold this, and we’re supposed to be hosting the World Cup in 2026, and that’s the mark we leave,” Alex said.

“When America hosts the World Cup in 2026, I don’t know if I’ll be coming to Miami,” Terry said.

Miami-Dade County officials stressed they are working to get their investigation underway and completed before the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

After Sunday’s Copa America final ended, there were several celebrations held across South Florida.

Some websites like StubHub are informing fans who bought fake tickets off phony websites they are looking into the matter but are not promising refunds.

