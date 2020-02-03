Fans attending Super Bowl experience traffic backups, ride-share surge pricing

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans leaving Hard Rock Stadium after the end of this year’s Super Bowl suffered long wait times to leave the venue and were subjected to ride-share surge pricing that sometimes cost riders more than $200.

After the Kansas City Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and claimed their first title in 50 years on Sunday, some fans trying to leave the stadium said it took a long time to return home.

“Getting home was awful,” ride-share passenger Melissa Lipsmeyer said. “We sat in the car for over 30 minutes before we ever moved.”

Following the game’s conclusion, thousands of people took out their cellphones and began to request rides from ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Some fans reportedly waited at the Miami Gardens venue until 2 a.m. to catch a ride, while surge pricing cost riders more than $200 to go from the stadium to Miami Beach.

There were also problems with traffic getting to the stadium as well, and some fans who grew impatient could be seen walking along the highway.

“That was the one issue that I know that we have some issues with,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

However, Uber is blaming SP+, the company that handles parking at Hard Rock Stadium, for the delays.

In a statement to 7News, an Uber spokesperson said, in part, “Due to limited road access and spatial constraints, drivers were not able to access the designated ride-share lot.”

Uber also said the high pricing is partly because drivers couldn’t reach their passengers, so dynamic pricing went into effect.

“The high prices weren’t good for the people that were using the services, but you know what? A lot of our residents have a lot of cash in their pocket, and that’s again one of the benefits of having this event here,” Gimenez said.

Large events in Miami-Dade County have created logistical nightmares in the past. One such example is the Ultra Music Festival held in March 2019 in Virginia Key. Some fans attending that event walked across the Rickenbacker Causeway after waiting for a ride home.

Despite Ultra, the Food and Wine Festival, Miami Boat Show and other large events slated to begin this spring, Uber said they are not concerned with how their side of planning will be handled.

7News has reached out to SP+ for comment. However, since confirming that they received 7News’ request, they have yet to respond.

