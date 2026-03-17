MIAMI (WSVN) - For hours before Venezuela defeated the U.S. for their first World Baseball Classic trophy, fans were elated from first pitch to the final moments, Tuesday night.

Fans were eager to return to loanDepot Park just 24 hours after Venezuela’s late-game rally to beat Italy in the semifinals to see them take on the U.S., who was favorited heading into the title game.

As both teams marched down the foul lines during a majestic introduction for both countries, fans in the packed stadium were cheering furiously.

With both teams fighting for a chance at glory for their countries, fan acknowledged that the atmosphere for this game was unlike any other they’ve been to.

“I’ve been to the last three World Series, nothing touches this,” said a U.S. fan.

And even though the sport has famously been seen as America’s favorite pastime, Venezuelan fans are determined to leave their mark in the world of baseball.

“Thank you USA for making the sport, thank you Latin people for making it into your heart,” said Venezuelan fan Oscar Soto.

“It’s just crazy being in this atmosphere. I’ve been in anything like this. I’ve been to playoff games, there’s nothing like that just compares to this at all,” said a U.S. fan.

After two weeks of intense competition and preparation, the stage was set for Tuesday night’s showdown.

Though it took place in Miami, the U.S. team faced a road atmosphere, as thousands of Venezuelan fans filled the stands to show support for their team, waving flags and playing instruments.

“This side of the world is very passionate about it and we play like it’s a party, like you don’t work baseball, you play baseball,” said Venezuelan fan Miguel Castellanos.

Not to be outdone, U.S. fans in attendance made sure to make their presence known.

“We’re happy to be here. I’m losing my voice ’cause we’re screaming, ‘USA, USA,’ every chance we get,” said a U.S. fan.

At every corner of the stadium, flags of red, white and blue and yellow, red and blue were seen flying.

“Very happy, I’m here with my family, enjoying living in the U.S., came all the way from Ohio and I’m super happy, I’ll be next time. This is fantastic, hopefully they keep doing this every few years,” said a Venezuelan fan.

It’s moments like what could be seen all over loanDepot Park that has baseball fans constantly saying that the World Baseball Classic is the best thing to happen to the sport.

“It’s the World Series, man. Everyone’s fighting for their country, for their culture, not for the name on their back, just for their country,” said a Venezuelan fan.

Even with Venezuela capturing their first World Baseball Classic title, fans for both teams were just excited to be part of the experience and historical night.

“This is the most fun place to be. I don’t want to be anywhere else but here. Doesn’t matter who wins, who loses this game, everyone’s gonna have fun partying out here after the game tonight,” said a U.S. fan.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.