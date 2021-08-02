(WSVN) - There’s one person at camp trying to make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. He only has one hand and is a fan favorite because of his big, infectious personality.

Living his absolute best life, Shaquem Griffin possesses the kind of enthusiasm and energy that is refreshing to everyone he comes in contact with.

“I know he brings a lot of energy. You can feel his energy within 30 seconds of being around the guy,” said Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores.

Far from a lock to make the Dolphins 53-man roster, in just one week at training camp, Griffin is making his presence known.

“I mean, the opportunity is amazing, and I’m just glad they gave me a shot,” Griffin said.

When talking to the local media this week, Griffin’s life of the party persona was on full display.

“Me being able to be here and bring the energy, bring the juice, you know, be happy, it kind of brings certain light to certain people by having that fun energy,” Griffin said. “Wanting to be here, wanting to laugh and stuff. You’re not doing something right if you’re not having fun.”

In 2018, Griffin became the first one-handed player ever drafted and showed everyone the lack of a limb is anything but a disability.

“I want to do whatever,” he said. “You want me to kick the ball, I will. Snap it, don’t matter. If you want me to throw it, and I’m not good at throwing, I’ll do that too.”

For Griffin, one game on this year’s schedule stands out, Jacksonville. His twin brother, Shaquil, plays for Jaguars.

“I mean we going back and forth, but I guess it’s kind of a little rivalry me and my brother got,” he said. “I mean it started when we were kids, see who could eat the most, who could walk the furthest.”

Playing together at every level their entire lives, their potential week showdown will mark the first time they won’t be side-by-side on a football field.

As a result, some epic trash-talking has been going on from Duval to Dade.

“I told him, ‘Make sure y’all have your passports ready because I need to make sure you make it,'” Shaquil said. “I want no excuse, and I told him, I might walk up while he is at warmups and push him down.”

“I told him we can get a good arm wrestle on the 50-yard line. He’s scared, it’s OK,” Griffin said. “Everybody knows he scared, you know, I’m kinda the stronger one and the faster one, but don’t tell nobody but we going to keep it going.”

