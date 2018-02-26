Family: Stoneman Douglas shooting victim buried in Dwyane Wade jersey

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Marjory Stoneman Douglas School High shooting victim was buried in his Dwyane Wade jersey, family members said.

The parents of Joaquin Oliver told Univision’s Al Punto that their 17-year-old son was laid to rest wearing the jersey of his favorite player: Dwyane Wade.

Upon hearing the news, Wade reacted on Twitter saying, “You’re about to make me cry this afternoon.”

Wade and the rest of the Miami Heat held a tribute for the Stoneman Douglas victims on Saturday at the American Airlines Arena, their first home game since the mass shooting in Parkland.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and players from both the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies joined to hold the Stoneman Douglas Eagles flag at mid-court prior to tip-off.

They continued to hold the flag as a video tribute played on the Jumbotron to honor and remember the 17 victims of the mass shooting.

Dwyane Wade spoke on behalf of the Heat saying, “Tonight we honor the 17 lives that were tragically lost in Parkland. We applaud the fearless students who are fighting for their lives, and we also want to make sure that their voices are heard about gun safety. You are our nation’s inspiration, we salute you and we support you.”

Heat players will wear a Marjory Stoneman Douglas patch on their game jerseys for the rest of the season in support of the shooting victims and the Parkland community.

