DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. bonded out of jail following his arrest in connection with a domestic dispute in Doral involving another professional basketball player and a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash.

7News cameras rolled as Pearce, 22, walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade alongside his attorney, Sunday night.

When asked if there was anything he would like to say, the athlete’s attorney responded om behalf of his client, “No comment at this time.”

Pearce, who had been given a $20,500 bond, then hopped into a back SUV that took him away moments later.

In bond court earlier that day, Miami-Dade Judge Jacqueline W. Woodward was not impressed when Pearce’s attorney pointed out who his client was.

“This is an NFL player. He plays for the Falcons,” said the attorney.

“It doesn’t matter what his employment is,” said Woodward.

Police identified Pearce as the driver behind the wheel of a white Lamborghini that, they said, led officers on a high-speed pursuit that culminating in a violent crash, Saturday.

Bystanders captured the chaos on camera near Northwest 66th Street and 103rd Avenue. Several Doral Police officers surrounded the nearly 250-pound first round draft pick as they struggled to detain him, ultimately making the arrest.

The linebacker faces a long list of charges.

“Mr. Pearce, you have been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadline weapon and one count of aggravated stalking, one count of fleeing and eluding, one count of aggravated battery on an officer and one count of resisting officers without violence,” said Woodward.

It all started Saturday morning outside Doral Police headqaurters, when officers responding to reports of a domestic dispute in the parking lot.

Investigators said they approached the Lamborghini, where the suspect was sitting with the alleged victim, identified as WNBA small forward Rickea Jackson.

Detectives said the pair were in some sort of dispute when things escalated, and that’s when Pearce took off in Jackson’s car. The crash came a short time later.

The Atlanta Falcons on Sunday released the following statement in repsonse to the player’s arrest:

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

In court Sunday, he was also ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from Jackson at all times.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.