Face masks no longer required for fans at Marlins games

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins will no longer require fans to wear face masks at their home games.
“Following recent changes to CDC recommendations, as well as federal, state, and local orders and guidelines, Marlins fans will not be required to wear masks or facial coverings while attending events at loanDepot park,” the team said in an announcement Wednesday prior to their matchup Friday versus the New York Mets.
“Non-vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere to the face-covering recommendations of the CDC,” the statement went on to read.
The Marlins said event staff will continue to have a mandatory face-covering policy and will undergo a health screening prior to each event until further notice.
Social distancing between seat pods will continue to be in place for home games through June. However, the team said open seating will be restored for home games starting July 5.
