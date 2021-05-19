Face masks no longer required for fans at Marlins games

A Miami Marlins flag flies in the wind at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Complex in Jupiter (Photo Courtesy: Miami Marlins / Joseph Guzy)

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins will no longer require fans to wear face masks at their home games.

“Following recent changes to CDC recommendations, as well as federal, state, and local orders and guidelines, Marlins fans will not be required to wear masks or facial coverings while attending events at loanDepot park,” the team said in an announcement Wednesday prior to their matchup Friday versus the New York Mets.

“Non-vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere to the face-covering recommendations of the CDC,” the statement went on to read.