MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Grand Prix announced permanent additions to the upcoming race season.

A new F1 Paddock Club is coming to the Miami International Autodrome this May! 🚨



With unparalleled views of the pitlane and start/finish straight, luxury hospitality spaces, and built catering facilities, an ultra-premium experience is coming to @HardRockStadium! pic.twitter.com/LgvhIzGG7y — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) January 18, 2023

South Florida Motorsports, the organizers of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, announced renovations to the stadium that will include a Paddock Club building and the creation of the F1 Team Village in the center of the Hard Rock Stadium’s football field.

Along with the new renovations, organizers will repave the 3.36-mile Grand Prix track to increase the amount of overtakes in the 2023 season.

Modernizations will be open to the public in May.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.