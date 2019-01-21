Eye doctors offer free exams for NFL referees after Saints loss

NEW ORLEANS (WSVN) — After the New Orleans Saints controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams, two eye doctors are offering free eye exams for referees before the next season.

In case you missed it Sunday, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams, sending the Rams to the Super Bowl where they will take on the New England Patriots.

However, the loss did not come without controversy after Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz’s 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

“Not only was it interference, it was helmet to helmet,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “I don’t know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference.”

The Rams went on to beat the Saints, 26-23.

In light of the no-call, Louisiana Family Eyecare posted on Facebook that they will “GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight. We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”

But they weren’t the only ones.

Crystal Vision Center in Texas also offered free eye exams and glasses for NFL referees.

In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are. — CrystalVisionCenter (@CrystalVisionCS) January 21, 2019

The Rams will play the Patriots on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

