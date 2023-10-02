As the regular season looms closer, one name continues to shine brightly among the Florida Panthers’ roster – Mackie Samoskevich.

The 2021 first-round pick has been making waves during the Panthers’ pre-season games, leaving a strong impression on fans and coaches alike.

“I thought I played good, but some things clean up for sure so, I’m happy with that,” said Samoskevich.

In his first three pre-season match-ups, Samoskevich has already netted three goals and provided an assist, showcasing his impressive skills on the ice. Panther Head Coach Paul Maurice has taken note of Samoskevich’s exceptional hand skills and pro-level puck handling, praising his performance.

“Guys battling for the open positions are legitimate hockey players,” said Maurice.

With the Panthers aiming to finalize their roster with 28 players by Monday, Samoskevich is making a compelling case for a spot. Coach Maurice acknowledges the competition among players vying for open positions, emphasizing their talent and determination.

“There’s young guys that are skilled that wanna show it, wanna show their skill level,” said Maurice. “[Samoskevich] did a good job showing his and now we have to fit that skill level into the game.”

Samoskevich is determined not to make the decision easy for his coach. His dedication to honing his skills over the summer is evident in his performance.

“Going from college to pro, there’s a lot of things that you kind of have to dial in,” said Samoskevich. “You know, you kinda gotta know your play before you get the puck. I think that’s the biggest thing. You don’t really have much time to think with it. So obviously everyone’s a good player now.”

Teammates, such as Eetu Luostarinen, appreciate Samoskevich’s speed, agility, and scoring ability, further solidifying his standing within the team.

“I really like to play with him,” he said. “He’s a really fast, shifty guy. He can shoot the puck.”

As the pre-season progresses, all eyes are on Samoskevich, the 20-year-old talent with the 11-letter last name, as he strives to secure a spot on the Panthers’ final roster.

