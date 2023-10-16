DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested on Sunday for failure to pay child support, following a warrant issued by a Miami-Dade judge in August, according to officials.

According to the arrest report, Brown, whose legal issues have been in the spotlight, was taken into custody outside of his Broward County home.

The warrant stemmed from Brown’s alleged failure to meet child support obligations to Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his daughter Antanyiah, born in 2008.

In an interview with TMZ, Jackson said Brown owes her more than $30,000.

The arrest unfolded when a deputy pulled over a taxi in which Brown was riding during a routine traffic stop. The deputy discovered the active warrant, leading to Brown’s arrest.

Subsequently, Brown was booked into jail and later released from custody after posting a $15,000 bond.

